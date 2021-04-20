Where are you going?
Grand Harbour Chinese Restaurant

Customs St W
Website
| +64 9-357 6889
Yum Yum Cha Viaduct Harbour New Zealand

More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 3pm, 5:30pm - 10pm

Yum Yum Cha

Apparently dumplings are the new sushi. Pork & peanut, prawn, cabbage and even sharks' fin (yes I know) are just some of the choices in the biggest Yum Cha place I know, the Grand Harbour. Extra fast service, enough dim sum to fill you up, and trolleys full of big sharing dishes means you'll leave here content. A word of warning: if you're going on a Saturday morning get there early - you know it's good when it's extra popular with the local Chinese community.
[Photo: metroeats.co.nz]
By Guy Needham , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
