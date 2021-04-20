Goldenes Dachl
Hofgasse 1, 6020 Innsbruck, Austria
+43 512 589370
Photo by Zac Steger
More info
Sun - Sat 7:30am - 12am
Innsbruck's Golden RoofAt the end of Herzog-Friedrich-Strasse stands the symbol of Innsbruck, the Goldenes Dachl, or Golden Roof. It was believed to have been added to the building by Maximilian I to celebrate his second marriage. However, it's not actually gold, but rather 2,657 gilded copper roof riles.
For the best view, take the 148 steps up to the viewing platform of the Clock Tower, where you'll also have a nice view of the beautifully adorned 15th century Helblinghaus.