Goblin Valley State Park Goblin Valley Rd, Green River, UT 84525, USA

Sun - Sat 6am - 10pm

Goblin Valley State Park Goblin Valley State Park is famous for its series of mushroom-shaped rock formations, also known as hoodoos. While there are a few established trails within the park, the namesake attraction offers three square miles of open landscape, which visitors are free to explore on their own. Beyond the Valley of Goblins, there are seven miles of easy-to-moderate mountain-biking paths, which make five separate loops in various corners of the park. Since it's so far from any population centers, the area also offers incredible stargazing.