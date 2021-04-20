Foxfire Mountain House
One of the newer boutique inns to emerge in the Catskills, this 11-room property is a gorgeous mix of old-fashioned elegance and urban styling. Guests can expect classic features such as stone fireplaces and sheepskin rugs along with a glorious hodgepodge of vintage sofas, Moroccan tiling, and framed butterflies. Rooms feature white walls and matching linens, with pops of color in the form of grass-green rugs, tufted velvet chairs, bright wallpaper, and serene, forest-inspired art prints. Just be aware that about half the rooms—specifically, those on the third floor of the old house—share common bathrooms. There’s also a cottage with three bedrooms and its own kitchen, where guests can bring their pets provided they let the owners know ahead of time. Don’t miss the Sunday brunch served in the intimate Bar Room—one of the inn’s owners is a chef by profession, and his culinary artistry gets consistently rave reviews.