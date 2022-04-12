See a Wild Side of Napa Valley
Dunn-Wildlake Ranch Preserve is part of the expanse of land on the east side of Napa Valley, owned by the Land Trust of Napa County. While most of the trust's land is closed to the public, portions of Dunn-Wildlake (and another parcel, named the Duff Ranch Preserve) are open to guided hikes throughout the year for those who have completed an orientation. Trail systems across Dunn-Wildlake climb to some of the highest points in the Vaca Mountains. From the top, the view is spectacular: On a clear day, you can see all the way down to the San Francisco Bay and spot the tops of the Golden Gate Bridge spires in the distance.