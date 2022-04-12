Try the Farmer's Life
Founded in 1917, Connolly Ranch, located just minutes from downtown Napa, is a teaching farm that operates day camps, field trips, after-school programs, and weekly classes. It's a place where locals and visitors alike can come to get a sense of the challenges associated with viticulture, agriculture, and raising livestock. The ranch is open to the public on the first Wednesday of the month, as well for Little Farmers class on the second Saturday of every month and Farm Fridays, with programs geared toward families and younger kids who learn about animals, gardening, and other important elements of farm life. Visitors can sign up for these programs, but you have to make reservations in advance.