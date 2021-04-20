The Liken Gallery 604 Main St, Napa, CA 94559, USA

A Wonderful Art Gallery in Napa Every time I'm in Napa, I make time to stop in the Liken Gallery. This lively space showcases the eclectic work of Michael Holmes, including his gorgeous floral designs. The space is meant for walking around--in every inch is a detail that must be seen. The art, which includes paintings, sculptures, furniture, and floral designs, is fun and interesting without being condescending or intimidating. If you're lucky, you may see the artist at work in the front of the gallery as I did on day I took this photograph.