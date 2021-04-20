Where are you going?
Duck Parade at Vergenoegd Löw Wine Estate

Baden Powell Dr, Faure, Stellenbosch, 7131, South Africa
Website
| +27 21 843 3248
More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 5pm

Duck Parade at Vergenoegd Löw Wine Estate

The daily duck parade at Vergenoegd Löw Wine Estate is quite the sight to behold. Every morning at 10 a.m., a single caller uses different whistles and motions to corral some one thousand Indian Runner ducks away from their pond and onto the grounds of the wine estate. While entertaining to watch, the parade is performed for more than just amusement—the ducks have been helping with pest control in the vineyards since 1984, devouring hundreds of snails, slugs, and other unwanted insects each day.  

Recently, the vineyard also started working with WWF South Africa and other conservation agencies in the region on a project related to indigenous waterfowl habitat rehabilitation. Learn all about it on a visit, and be sure to ask about touring the duck pen and breeding area with one of the herders.
By Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert
