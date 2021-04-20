Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
An amalgamation of the classic “parkitecture” that defines the lodges of America’s national parks, Wilderness Lodge remains true to its roots while displaying the full pixie-dust treatment. Inspired by Yellowstone National Park’s Old Faithful Inn, the soaring lobby includes a massive 82-foot-high fireplace, 55-foot totem poles carved by master craftsmen, and a hot spring that continues flowing outside and through pine-covered grounds that feature erupting geysers and a waterfall. Fittingly, accommodations feel cabin-like, with western decor and lodge pine furnishings. Guests can rent boats to fish or float on Bay Lake, as well as explore the woodland grounds on jogging trails or rental bike; kids beeline to the pool area with its 67-foot high waterslide built into the rocks, hot and cold whirlpools, and children’s splash zone. A ferry is on hand to take you across the lagoon to the Magic Kingdom, while other parks can be reached via shuttle bus. Circle the wagons for family-style cowboy cuisine at the Old West–themed Whispering Canyons Cafe, or leave the frontier behind for the elegant Pacific Northwest menu at Artist Point, overlooking the resort’s forest. The Wilderness Lodge is a favorite during the winter holiday season, as that tall lobby allows for an awe-inspiring Christmas tree.