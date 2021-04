Most Jamaicans visit Devon House to sample its popular "I-Scream," which comes in several tropical flavors, shop for unique gifts, dine or relax in its expansive surroundings. Many more visit for the tour of the Georgian-style mansion, which was built in 1881 for George Stiebel, Jamaica 's first black millionaire. The mansion was built entirely of brick and wood and features classical Georgian lines - simple form, detailing and symmetry - with high ceilings, carved transoms over elegant doors, and ample louvered windows that circulate air efficiently throughout the house. The furniture is a mix of Jamaican, English and French antiques, and reproductions. The 35-foot ballroom is, without doubt, the mansion's showpiece with its Broadwood piano, Wedgwood ceiling and English chandelier that Stiebel bought. Devon House has been restored several times and is now owned by the Jamaican government. Many of the old buildings from Stiebel's time are still in use. The Grog Shoppe was the horse and carriage stable and blacksmith's shop; the Courtyard Shops were servants quarters, and the current Devon House Bakery used to be the kitchen. Devon House, a National Heritage Site, is a center for the celebration of Jamaica 's art and culture. Guided tours are available on weekdays only with the last tour given at 4:30 p.m. The current $10 per person entry fee includes a voucher for ice cream.