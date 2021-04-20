Where are you going?
Deauville–La Toques Racecourse

45 Avenue Hocquart de Turtot, 14800 Deauville, France
Website
| +33 2 31 14 20 00
Deauville–La Toques Racecourse France

Deauville–La Toques Racecourse

During the Belle Époque, France and Britain’s high society used to gather at this seaside track to watch races while on holiday. A visit to the Deauville–La Toques Racecourse may be a slightly less pompous affair these days, but it’s still exciting to watch the best horses and jockeys thunder around the track during the summer months. While the course is at its best in August, when it hosts no less than five Group 1 races, events take place all year long thanks to an all-weather track. After catching a race, take a stroll on one of Deauville’s wide, sandy beaches, or head downtown to explore the stylish streets.
By Jennifer Ladonne , AFAR Local Expert

