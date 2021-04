Cotton Club

The Cotton Club is the happening place to be, especially for the cool, young expats living in Chongqing. They have a great house band that plays swing music, giving the club an old-time American vibe.The drinks are on the expensive side, and there are a lot of young women there looking for a foreign boyfriend. Aside from that, this is one of THE places to go in Chongqing.Photo by 凌智 (Suzuki)/Flickr