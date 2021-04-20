Where are you going?
About a 30-minute drive west of downtown Tampa, this popular beach on the Gulf of Mexico is built up with mid-range and luxury hotels, shops, and restaurants. But all that matters when you’re down on the shore is the sugar-fine sand and beautiful, crystal clear water for swimming. The Clearwater pier has really come into its own in recent years, drawing crowds by the hundreds for nightly sunset celebrations that attract buskers and vendors selling crafts. Visit the marina to book fishing trips or dolphin-spotting tours, or head out on a pirate ship into the bay for another way to enjoy the sunset.
By Terry Ward , AFAR Local Expert

Natalia Forcier
almost 7 years ago

Beautiful Sunsets at Clearwater Beach, FL

Clearwater Beach is located on the West Central coast of Florida, Golf of Mexico. It's a nice and relaxing place where adults and children can lay out on the beach, swim, and enjoy nice Floridan weather. The sunsets are beautiful, especially being observer from the Pier.

