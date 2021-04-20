Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Ciutadella de Menorca

Ciutadella de Menorca, Balearic Islands, Spain
Menorca Menorca Spain

Menorca

Spain’s relaxed island of Menorca appeals to those who enjoy a more laid-back lifestyle. You can lounge on the shore and dip your toes in the turquoise waters of Menorca’s favorite local beach, Son Bou, which is bordered by a series of serene sand dunes. On Azamara’s shore excursion lead by an expert archaeologist, you can learn about Menorca’s Talayotic culture when you visit the ancient walled settlement of Torre Llafuda, which dates back to 800 B.C. and is hidden away in a forest of century-old oaks. Acquaint yourself with Mahón, the Menorcan capital, as you stroll through the stalls at the local fish market. Step inside Mahón’s Opera Theater – the oldest in Spain – and savor a glass of bubbly cava at a sidewalk café.
Sponsored by Azamara Club Cruises

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points