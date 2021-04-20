Ciutadella de Menorca

Menorca
Spain’s relaxed island of Menorca appeals to those who enjoy a more laid-back lifestyle. You can lounge on the shore and dip your toes in the turquoise waters of Menorca’s favorite local beach, Son Bou, which is bordered by a series of serene sand dunes. On Azamara’s shore excursion
lead by an expert archaeologist, you can learn about Menorca’s Talayotic culture when you visit the ancient walled settlement of Torre Llafuda, which dates back to 800 B.C. and is hidden away in a forest of century-old oaks. Acquaint yourself with Mahón, the Menorcan capital, as you stroll through the stalls at the local fish market. Step inside Mahón’s Opera Theater – the oldest in Spain
– and savor a glass of bubbly cava at a sidewalk café.
