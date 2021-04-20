Christopher Place Resort
1500 Pinnacles Way, Newport, TN 37821, USA
| +1 423-445-7474
Photo courtesy of Christopher Place Resort
More info
Sun - Sat 8am - 9pm
Christopher Place ResortJust 30 minutes from the bustling tourist towns of Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge sits this secluded bed-and-breakfast surrounded by 200 forested acres. Accommodations at Christopher Place are intended for couples rather than families: Nine individually decorated rooms, four with in-room hot tubs for two and several with fireplaces, have only one bed, and children younger than 12 aren’t allowed.
You can savor in-room breakfasts and dinners in a few of the rooms; everyone else can enjoy meals at the Mountain View Restaurant, which serves an affordable, seasonal four-course menu with a backdrop that’s just as satisfying. Hearty breakfasts will gird you for a full day of exploring Great Smoky Mountains National Park, or just hiking the trails outside the resort’s front door. Return for a dip in the pool, then a cocktail or glass of wine in front of a roaring fire at Marston’s Library Pub, named after the property’s owner.