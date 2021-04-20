Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Christopher Place Resort

1500 Pinnacles Way, Newport, TN 37821, USA
Website
| +1 423-445-7474
Christopher Place Resort Newport Tennessee United States
Christopher Place Resort Newport Tennessee United States
Christopher Place Resort Newport Tennessee United States
Christopher Place Resort Newport Tennessee United States
Christopher Place Resort Newport Tennessee United States
Christopher Place Resort Newport Tennessee United States
Christopher Place Resort Newport Tennessee United States
Christopher Place Resort Newport Tennessee United States

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 9pm

Christopher Place Resort

Just 30 minutes from the bustling tourist towns of Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge sits this secluded bed-and-breakfast surrounded by 200 forested acres. Accommodations at Christopher Place are intended for couples rather than families: Nine individually decorated rooms, four with in-room hot tubs for two and several with fireplaces, have only one bed, and children younger than 12 aren’t allowed.  

You can savor in-room breakfasts and dinners in a few of the rooms; everyone else can enjoy meals at the Mountain View Restaurant, which serves an affordable, seasonal four-course menu with a backdrop that’s just as satisfying. Hearty breakfasts will gird you for a full day of exploring Great Smoky Mountains National Park, or just hiking the trails outside the resort’s front door. Return for a dip in the pool, then a cocktail or glass of wine in front of a roaring fire at Marston’s Library Pub, named after the property’s owner.
By Deb Hopewell , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points