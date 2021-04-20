Chapel Bags

Handmade Bags in Cape Town
In 2009, Caleb Pedersen made a backpack. He wore it around town while riding his bicycle to and from work, hanging out with friends, etc. Little did he know, his bag's exposure would lead to other people asking, "Where'd you get that bag?" So, he started making bags, which led to the launch of his brand: Chapel. All bags are handmade in the Chapel workshop at the Woodstock Exchange. In fact, you might just bump into Caleb when you visit the shop. Everything they use to craft their bags is sourced from South Africa. Bag designs are functional and universally stylish, so you'll look good in Cape Town
and everywhere else your travels may take you.