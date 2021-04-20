Casa de los Venados Calle 40 Local 204 X 41, Centro, 97780 Valladolid, Yuc., Mexico

More info Sun - Sat 10am - 1pm

Visit a Private Mexican Museum Casa de los Venados translating to House of the Deer, is an 18,000 square foot private home/ folk art museum located near the main square of Velladolid. An unassuming sign outside the main door doesn't give away much to whats inside - over 3000 pieces of museum quality Mexican folk and contemporary art. While the Venators continue to live in this house museum, they offer daily tours at 10am in English and Spanish for a $5 suggested donation, through which they support local charities. A visit to Casa de los Venados is not to be missed!



