Casa de los Venados
Calle 40 Local 204 X 41, Centro, 97780 Valladolid, Yuc., Mexico
+52 985 856 2289
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 1pm
Visit a Private Mexican MuseumCasa de los Venados translating to House of the Deer, is an 18,000 square foot private home/ folk art museum located near the main square of Velladolid. An unassuming sign outside the main door doesn't give away much to whats inside - over 3000 pieces of museum quality Mexican folk and contemporary art. While the Venators continue to live in this house museum, they offer daily tours at 10am in English and Spanish for a $5 suggested donation, through which they support local charities. A visit to Casa de los Venados is not to be missed!
Read more at http://www.goeatgive.com/living-with-art-in-the-yucatan/
over 6 years ago
Fun place to visit
This is a house / museum of traditional mexican crafts, collected by an american expat couple. The crafts are beautiful (from all over Mexico, not just the Yucatan) and the house itself is stunning. You knock on the door and someone will take you around personally.