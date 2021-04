Japanese-Style Italian Food at Capricciosa Ristorante Italiano

The heaping portions at Capricciosa Ristorante Italiano are clearly intended for two. A popular date night spot, the Tokyo -based restaurant chain specializes in massive Japanese-influenced pasta dishes and pizzas. The Seafood Spaghetti and Squid Ink Pasta are legendary, though beware of the latter's reputation for turning your mouth pitch black. Of the three outposts on Guam, the Pacific Place location is most atmospheric.