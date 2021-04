Bushiribana Gold Mill Ruins

Legend has it that Aruba was named “oro ruba” (red gold) by the first adventurers who landed here. It took a few hundred years until gold was actually found in 1824, but then mining quickly got underway. On the rugged northern coast, Bushiribana was built into the islands rocks, to smelt the gold from its ore after it was delivered via donkey from the mines across the island. These historic ruins are most compelling in the morning, bathed in the early sun. Across from the ruins, by the ocean, are hundreds of carefully piled wishing rocks—and you may feel inspired to add one of your own.