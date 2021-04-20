Historic gold mines on Aruba

In the 1400's and 1500's, sailors voyaged through the Caribbean in search of great wealth and treasure. According to local legend, one of these islands was named Oro Ruba or "red gold." That island is Aruba, of course, and still today intrepid adventurers can find remnants of old mines around this tropical paradise. The Bushiribana Gold Mill Ruins are found on the rugged north coast of Aruba; when gold was discovered there in the 19th century, it processed more than 3 million pounds of this treasure.