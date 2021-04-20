Bushiribana Gold Mill Ruins
Aruba
Photo by Michael Runkel/agefotostock
Bushiribana Gold Mill RuinsThis former mill in the northern part of Aruba hints at the island’s relatively unknown gold rush. First discovered in 1824, gold remained an important Aruban industry until around 1916, with the island producing more than 3 million pounds in total. The precious metal is even reflected in Aruba’s name, which roughly translates to “there was gold.” At this historic site, windswept stone ruins stand in the middle of a wide expanse of untouched land.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Historic gold mines on Aruba
In the 1400's and 1500's, sailors voyaged through the Caribbean in search of great wealth and treasure. According to local legend, one of these islands was named Oro Ruba or "red gold." That island is Aruba, of course, and still today intrepid adventurers can find remnants of old mines around this tropical paradise. The Bushiribana Gold Mill Ruins are found on the rugged north coast of Aruba; when gold was discovered there in the 19th century, it processed more than 3 million pounds of this treasure.
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Mine for Aruban Gold
Gold was discovered in Aruba in 1824, more than twenty years before the California Gold Rush! Three million pounds of the precious ore have been extracted in Aruba over the years. Explore gold mill ruins like the ones at Bushiribana, and perhaps you’ll join the list of visitors who’ve taken home a share of the loot.
over 4 years ago
Bushiribana Gold Mill Ruins
Legend has it that Aruba was named “oro ruba” (red gold) by the first adventurers who landed here. It took a few hundred years until gold was actually found in 1824, but then mining quickly got underway. On the rugged northern coast, Bushiribana was built into the islands rocks, to smelt the gold from its ore after it was delivered via donkey from the mines across the island. These historic ruins are most compelling in the morning, bathed in the early sun. Across from the ruins, by the ocean, are hundreds of carefully piled wishing rocks—and you may feel inspired to add one of your own.