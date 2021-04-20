Buckingham Palace
Westminster, London SW1A 1AA, UK
+44 303 123 7300
Tour The PalacesThe residence and office of Her Majesty The Queen, Buckingham Palace is one of the few working palaces of the world. It is used by the Queen to entertain guests of State. However, a portion of the Palace is open to the public. This includes rooms adorned with paintings by masters such as Rembrandt and Rubens. This iconic Royal building also boasts of the largest private gardens in London. Time your visit to include the elaborate Changing the Guard ceremony at The Buckingham Palace. There is nothing quite like seeing the bearskin hats, red uniforms, and gold buttons of the guards in person.
Follow it up with a visit to the grandiose Hampton Court Palace. The Tudor kitchens are especially impressive. The art-deco elegance and expansive gardens of the Eltham Palace are also recommended for Palace connoisseurs.
almost 7 years ago
Breakfast with the Queen (Sort of.)
When you’re invited to a party, it’s impolite to have fun without thanking the host. The same can be said about cutting loose in London: You don’t want to leave without paying respects to the Queen. Plenty of partygoers will feel the same about a visit to Buckingham Palace, and it’s tough to show the true extent of your regards with tons of tourists doing the same. Instead of braving the bus tours in the middle of the day, wake up early and walk the full extent of the Mall. Grab breakfast to go at the edge of the Strand – say, at a Pret a Manger – and take it to the steps of the Victoria Memorial. Then, finish the last of your coffee with the ideal backdrop. The windows and gilded gates of the palace will glow with morning light, and you can wave to the Queen with a little more hope that she saw you.
almost 7 years ago
Rain horse
Caught in the rain at Buckingham Palace. Arguably the most touristy London photo of all time.
almost 7 years ago
Changing of the Guard
Changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace in London... No, we did not see the Queen!
about 6 years ago
Tours & Information About Buckingham Palace
The Buckingham Palace is one of the many important royal landmarks that stand in London to this date. The Change of Guards of the Buckingham Palace has become a traditon that is also a huge attraction for the tourists. It takes place at 11:30 am on certain days and involves a time honoured ceremony that is certainly worth seeing
The Palace recently formed the picturesque Background for the post-wedding public reception of the royal couple Prince William and Kate MiddletonIf you don’t have an idea of just how big the Buckingham Palace is Imagine it! There are Seven Hundred and Seventy-five rooms in the Buckingham Palace London.
This attraction is also added in 5 days in London trip plan.
This place a sprawling monument of gold and cream and every single part of it is full to the brim with the history of England. There are three places that you can visit here; The State Rooms, The Royal Mews and the Queen’s Gallery, however, the State Rooms where the royal guests have been entertained for years together are an absolute cannot miss.
Exquisitely decorated interiors some of which date back to the 19th century are the highlight of this place and will really make you feel the presence of Royalty around you.
almost 7 years ago
The Buckingham Palace - London
Once a year, when the Queen and you are both on vacation, you can visit her home. Be sure to check their website before booking your trip, just in case they are open for public during that time. It's totally worth the visit, even it's on a rainy day, you can still enjoy a cup of coffee and a slice of strawberry shortcake at the Garden Cafe in the Buckingham Palace.
almost 7 years ago
Serenity
Sometimes serenity can be found in the busiest of cities