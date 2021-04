The Buckingham Palace is one of the many important royal landmarks that stand in London to this date. The Change of Guards of the Buckingham Palace has become a traditon that is also a huge attraction for the tourists. It takes place at 11:30 am on certain days and involves a time honoured ceremony that is certainly worth seeingThe Palace recently formed the picturesque Background for the post-wedding public reception of the royal couple Prince William and Kate MiddletonIf you don’t have an idea of just how big the Buckingham Palace is Imagine it! There are Seven Hundred and Seventy-five rooms in the Buckingham Palace London.This attraction is also added in 5 days in London trip plan This place a sprawling monument of gold and cream and every single part of it is full to the brim with the history of England. There are three places that you can visit here; The State Rooms, The Royal Mews and the Queen’s Gallery, however, the State Rooms where the royal guests have been entertained for years together are an absolute cannot miss.Exquisitely decorated interiors some of which date back to the 19th century are the highlight of this place and will really make you feel the presence of Royalty around you.