Breakfast with the Queen (Sort of.)

When you’re invited to a party, it’s impolite to have fun without thanking the host. The same can be said about cutting loose in London: You don’t want to leave without paying respects to the Queen. Plenty of partygoers will feel the same about a visit to Buckingham Palace, and it’s tough to show the true extent of your regards with tons of tourists doing the same. Instead of braving the bus tours in the middle of the day, wake up early and walk the full extent of the Mall. Grab breakfast to go at the edge of the Strand – say, at a Pret a Manger – and take it to the steps of the Victoria Memorial. Then, finish the last of your coffee with the ideal backdrop. The windows and gilded gates of the palace will glow with morning light, and you can wave to the Queen with a little more hope that she saw you.