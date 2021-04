While in Amsterdam we visited Brouwerij ‘t Ij, also known as the windmill brewery. We arrived just in time for their Friday afternoon tour. The brewery is a casual, small business alternative to the Heineken Experience if you are looking to sample Dutch beer and tour a brewery while in Amsterdam. The tour guide was relaxed and funny. In addition to the standard tour info he shared fun facts, like the brewery was formerly a public bathhouse and the long history of how it got its name. After the tour you can order the flight to try out five of their beers. Our favorites were the Zatte and Columbus. On a crowded day there is ample outdoor seating, but if you are averse to cigarette smoke you’ll want to wait for a spot to open up inside.