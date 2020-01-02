Brick Bay Wines
17 Arabella Lane, Snells Beach 0982, New Zealand
| +64 9-425 4690
Photo by Craig Jakich
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm
Sculpture trail, Matakana, New ZealandFrom Brick Bay Winery, walk the mile-long sculpture trail, which meanders past native fern trees, lakes, and rows of pinot gris vines. The rotating exhibit displays roughly 50 pieces by emerging and established Kiwi artists. Watch for Phil Price’s large-scale mobile sculptures and Richard Wedekind’s steel figures (pictured here: Conversation Piece). —Amanda Jones
Wine and Sculpture
Is it a vineyard? Is it art? Brick Bay Vineyard and Sculpture Trail is a great way to while away an afternoon. Only a few minutes drive from Matakana, the glass dining room will entice you to linger longer before you put down that glass of Chardonnay and go outside to see what's on offer. The contemporary sculptures are changed regularly, there is a handy map and info on each piece, and if you're lucky you'll also catch a family of geese waddling across the trail.