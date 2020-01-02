Brick Bay Wines

Wine and Sculpture

Is it a vineyard? Is it art? Brick Bay Vineyard and Sculpture Trail is a great way to while away an afternoon. Only a few minutes drive from Matakana, the glass dining room will entice you to linger longer before you put down that glass of Chardonnay and go outside to see what's on offer. The contemporary sculptures are changed regularly, there is a handy map and info on each piece, and if you're lucky you'll also catch a family of geese waddling across the trail.