Brick Bay Wines

17 Arabella Lane, Snells Beach 0982, New Zealand
Website
| +64 9-425 4690
Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm

From Brick Bay Winery, walk the mile-long sculpture trail, which meanders past native fern trees, lakes, and rows of pinot gris vines. The rotating exhibit displays roughly 50 pieces by emerging and established Kiwi artists. Watch for Phil Price’s large-scale mobile sculptures and Richard Wedekind’s steel figures (pictured here: Conversation Piece). —Amanda Jones 
By Afar Magazine

Guy Needham
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Wine and Sculpture

Is it a vineyard? Is it art? Brick Bay Vineyard and Sculpture Trail is a great way to while away an afternoon. Only a few minutes drive from Matakana, the glass dining room will entice you to linger longer before you put down that glass of Chardonnay and go outside to see what's on offer. The contemporary sculptures are changed regularly, there is a handy map and info on each piece, and if you're lucky you'll also catch a family of geese waddling across the trail.

