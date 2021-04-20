Where are you going?
Billy Boy's Blueberry Barn

650 Freyer Road
Website
| +1 219-872-7477
Where to Pick Blueberries in SW Michigan Michigan City Indiana United States

More info

Wed - Mon 8:30am - 6pm

Where to Pick Blueberries in SW Michigan

The moment we saw the sign, we knew Billy Boy's was the U-pick blueberry farm for us. Fortunately, the farm is as charming as its name. Located on a 10-acre plot of land, Billy Boy's offers seven different varieties of blueberries, available for picking or packaged by the pint or flat. The former is the way to go on a lazy summer day. Nothing beats wandering down the rows of 6-foot-tall blueberry bushes, picking and eating, picking and eating until you've had your fill. Pay for what you've collected at the barn, where on weekends, you'll find blueberry pies and muffins. Note: It's worth calling to check on the state of the picking before you go.
By Aislyn Greene , AFAR Staff

