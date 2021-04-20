Bilad Sayt Bald Sayt, Oman

Traditional Villages in Oman Getting to Bilad Sayt took a little work – but it’s worth it as it’s one of the unique places to see in Oman . It was literally off the beaten path as we had to get there by 4×4 and then by foot through a water filled canyon and steep rocks.



As I hiked, I was surrounded by jagged canyon walls jutting up from the pools of water and shading me from the sun. I wondered if it could get any more beautiful than this – and my answer to that question came as I rounded the corner out of the canyon and stepped out into the sunlight. This is when I saw my first glimpse of Bilad Sayt – a fairy tale like village typical of the old Omani communal settlements of the past. I was stopped in my tracks, “wow” slowly and quietly rolled out of my mouth as my eyes scanned the area and took it all in.



A little haze blanketed the village that was built up on a hill with closely clustered homes made of mud and stone. Jagged brown mountains surrounded and loomed over Bilad Sait, dwarfing the whole village. You can hike along the perimeter of the village which was surrounded by date palms making it look like a dessert oasis. You can also walk through the village and interact with the locals - they love visitors!



More Info:

Bilad Sayt is a mountain village in Oman located on the NE slope of the Hajar Mountains near the highest peak in the Sultanate of Oman, Jebel Shams.

I used Exodus to take me there - http://bit.ly/Y31qte

http://www.ottsworld.com/blogs/places-to-see-in-oman-bilad-syat/

