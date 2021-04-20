Visiting the Miraflores Locks

Start at the Panama Canal Museum (which is far more interesting than it sounds) then move on to Miraflores, one of three locks forming part of the Panama Canal. Ships are lowered or raised here, allowing them to transit to or from the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. The lock is worth seeing: it’s only one meter wider than the largest ships that pass through it.



Boat action: The best hours for viewing vessels are around opening (9:00 a.m.) and closing (5:00 p.m.) time.



Fun in Panama: http://bit.ly/16vN4oc