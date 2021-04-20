Belmond Cap Juluca

Beer, Beach, Brunch - All Day Jazz

Cap Juluca is an absolute must for a Sunday Brunch. Make reservations early as the locals will have the the beach bar locked in! We were there by 11 a.m., and it was standing room only by noon, with boats arriving from St Martin with performers and patrons. We left at 3 p.m. with jazz still in high gear. Performers sign up, others come, and the locals are really into it if those in the audience are inspired to perform. The inside decor is a highlight too, with posters of jazz greats—Miles Davies, John Coltrane, Sonny Rollins, Ella Fitzgerald, and so on. There's great bar food and of course, great beer like Carib and Red Stripe. Anguilla is only 16 miles long and 3 miles wide. To get to Cap Juluca, ask for a local taxi. The drivers will come back and ferry you back to your hotel.