Belmond Cap Juluca
Maundays Bay, Anguilla 2640, Anguilla
| +1 264-497-6666
Photo courtesy of Cap Juluca
Belmond Cap JulucaThe grande dame of Anguilla’s luxury resorts, Cap Juluca originally opened in 1988, debuting its signature Greco-Moorish architectural style. Its 70 guest rooms are housed inside 15 white stucco villas spread across 180 acres on Maundays Bay, with its crescent-shaped white-sand beach and impossibly pale blue water. The resort’s domed roofs, arcade plazas, and terra-cotta tile floors lend an air of novelty and romance to the property, which is popular among honeymooners. With four restaurants, a full-service spa, swimming pools, and private yacht charters at guests' disposal, the resort is a destination unto itself. Plan for a lavish dining experience at Pimms, the hotel’s signature restaurant, which serves fresh local seafood from rock lobster to yellowtail snapper, followed by a nightcap at the adjacent Moroccan-inspired Spice lounge with live music. The resort features a wide range of room categories, from standard with traditional dark-wood furniture to the lavish two-bedroom, 3,000-square-foot Jonquil Suite.
Following damage sustained during Hurricane Irma, this property reopened with a new direction, including a top-to-bottom redesign by internationally acclaimed interior firm Rottet Studio, new healthy dining options, an infinity pool overlooking the bay, and a new spa villa just steps from the beach.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
A relaxing stay in Anguilla
Architect Oscar Farmer has called Cap Juluca the most romantic of all his creations. The new 3,290-square-foot Jonquil Suite is the ultimate splurge, with its own infinity pool and Jacuzzi. For maximum seclusion, book a private beach dinner or a boat trip to a nearby deserted island for a picnic.
almost 7 years ago
Beer, Beach, Brunch - All Day Jazz
Cap Juluca is an absolute must for a Sunday Brunch. Make reservations early as the locals will have the the beach bar locked in! We were there by 11 a.m., and it was standing room only by noon, with boats arriving from St Martin with performers and patrons. We left at 3 p.m. with jazz still in high gear. Performers sign up, others come, and the locals are really into it if those in the audience are inspired to perform. The inside decor is a highlight too, with posters of jazz greats—Miles Davies, John Coltrane, Sonny Rollins, Ella Fitzgerald, and so on. There's great bar food and of course, great beer like Carib and Red Stripe. Anguilla is only 16 miles long and 3 miles wide. To get to Cap Juluca, ask for a local taxi. The drivers will come back and ferry you back to your hotel.