Beach Club
14 Bryggetorget
| +47 22 83 83 82
Photo courtesy of Beach Club
More info
Sun 12pm - 8pm
Mon 11am - 9pm
Tue 11am - 10pm
Wed 11am - 11pm
Thur, Fri 11am - 12am
Sat 12pm - 12am
Waterside Burgers at Beach ClubDid it get late last night? Do you need carbs? Don't fancy going to Grünerløkka? Beach Club is your only choice.
Located on trendy Aker Brygge, Beach Club serves burgers and melts along with heavenly sandwiches. The boho-surfer style décor mixes well with the classic American diner feel, and the prices aren't bad, considering the location.
Beach Club has been serving burgers, breakfasts and lunches for over 25 years, and still employ the same food making methods that made them locally famous way back when.