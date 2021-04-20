Barra de Potosi, a Slice of Heaven

Barra de Potosí , in the state of Guerrero and within a 25-minutes’ drive from the Zihuatanejo-Ixtapa Airport, is a tiny fishing village comprising three unpaved streets and 500 residents. It is set at the mouth of a large lagoon of protected mangroves that also is home to a rich variety of birds and local wild life. You can hire a lagoon boat to take a tour. Barra sits at the southern most end of Playa Blanca, a 9-1/2 mile stretch of pristine beach. Local fisherman catch huachinango (red snapper), sardines and much more that is served by restaurants and enramadas (beach shacks set near the lagoon). Barra is quite undeveloped, quiet, laid back and in tune with its natural surroundings and the flora and fauna that live there. (Click link to “71 Things to See at Playa Blanca.) There are several beautiful vacation homes to rent as well as a few small B&Bs that serve the area. The resorts of Zihuatanejo and Ixtapa are about 30 minutes’ drive, for those seeking to get away from tranquility in a beautiful setting.