Attre Attre, 7941 Brugelette, Belgium

Chateau d'Attre You can find this former castle, now a country house or chateau, in Attre in the province of Hainaut. The town is very small, the kind that only has one main road and if you are not paying attention, you will be in and out of in three minutes.

I love it how in Belgium, even the smallest of towns offer some of the best preserved castles.



It's open every Sunday in the summer months and tours are available every hour from two to five in the afternoon.



Of course we have the worst timing and we got there one hour before opening but the family, who were outside having a bbq, allowed us to walk around the estate.

The back of the chateau has a beautifully manicured lawn, just like the front, and a flower patch with a functioning fountain in the middle. On each side of the chateau there is an intricate topiary. Behind the chateau there is a seventeen hectare park. One of the curiosities of this park is the man made grotto built in pre-Romantic style and used to observe rabbit hunts, back in the day.



An odd thing about the chateau is that inside, right next to it, there is an Audi/BMW dealership. So if you are on the market for a new car, you could get it in this fancy setting :)