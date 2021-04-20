Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park
Canterbury 7999, New Zealand
| +64 3-435 1186
Cycling New ZealandNew Zealand is beginning to link up a national cycleway from the top of the North Island to the bottom of the South. There are already numerous routes, both road and mountain paths, that make for an active alternative to flying between towns. If you want to see the real New Zealand, this is how to do it. From Auckland, pedal south to the Waikato River Trails. Or head to the country’s best known cycling route, the Otago Central Rail Trail in the lower South Island, which was built along a 20th-century rail line. The 90-mile trail crosses old viaducts, passes country pubs, and enters dark tunnels; give yourself five days to explore.
almost 7 years ago
Day hikes into Aoraki/Mount Cook
Though the mountain may be intimidating, Mt. Cook can still enjoyed through various hiking trails in the park that all offer views of New Zealand's tallest mountain and the glacial remnants of this area's history.