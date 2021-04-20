Where are you going?
Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park

Canterbury 7999, New Zealand
Website
| +64 3-435 1186
Day hikes into Aoraki/Mount Cook Mount Cook National Park New Zealand
Cycling New Zealand

New Zealand is beginning to link up a national cycleway from the top of the North Island to the bottom of the South. There are already numerous routes, both road and mountain paths, that make for an active alternative to flying between towns. If you want to see the real New Zealand, this is how to do it. From Auckland, pedal south to the Waikato River Trails. Or head to the country’s best known cycling route, the Otago Central Rail Trail in the lower South Island, which was built along a 20th-century rail line. The 90-mile trail crosses old viaducts, passes country pubs, and enters dark tunnels; give yourself five days to explore.

By Guy Needham , AFAR Local Expert

Daniel Jeffrey
almost 7 years ago

Day hikes into Aoraki/Mount Cook

Though the mountain may be intimidating, Mt. Cook can still enjoyed through various hiking trails in the park that all offer views of New Zealand's tallest mountain and the glacial remnants of this area's history.

