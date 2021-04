Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park

Cycling New Zealand

New Zealand is beginning to link up a national cycleway from the top of the North Island to the bottom of the South. There are already numerous routes, both road and mountain paths, that make for an active alternative to flying between towns. If you want to see the real New Zealand , this is how to do it. From Auckland , pedal south to the Waikato River Trails. Or head to the country’s best known cycling route, the Otago Central Rail Trail in the lower South Island, which was built along a 20th-century rail line. The 90-mile trail crosses old viaducts, passes country pubs, and enters dark tunnels; give yourself five days to explore.