Anse Mamin

Anse Chastanet Beach, St Lucia
Saint Lucia Underwater Soufriere Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia Underwater

Saint Lucia's many tranquil coves, wide bays, and marine reserves are prime for underwater exploration. The waters off Anse Chastanet and Anse Mamin beaches are filled with colorful tropical critters—sergeant majors, needlefish, parrot fish, and more. This rich environment benefits from roped-off sections of the reef that allow marine life to thrive. The base of the Pitons is home to a variety of corals and vividly colored tropical fish. Another popular snorkel stop is off the tiny beach of Anse Cochon, where you might get lucky and spot seahorses. Most hotels and beaches offer snorkel equipment for rent.
By Lebawit Lily Girma , AFAR Local Expert

