Ride Horses in an Untouched Part of Costa Rica at AltaGracia

Opening in January 2015, AltaGracia is a hacienda nestled in the mountains of Peréz Zeledón in southern Costa Rica, an area that has seen very little tourism. The new hotel, founded by a family with a multigenerational connection to the area, will maintain the feel of a local’s hideaway. Travelers could fly in on one of the resort’s private airplanes, a short 25-minute flight from San José, but we prefer the long, scenic drive on the Interamerican Mountain Pass.The resort is home to 22 stables, the largest riding ring in Central America, and top-notch facilities that include an on-site veterinarian. However, guests don’t have to be serious riders to enjoy leisurely journeys through the many private trails surrounding the hacienda. The area is known for consistently warm, sunny weather, but if there’s a rainy day, saddle up anyways—trails wind through a cloud forest. Mountain biking, hiking, bird watching, and ATV riding are great ways for guests to get out into the surrounding lush green forests, too.