All Blacks Rugby Test at Eden Park

"Kamate Kamate"
If there is one sporting event you must go to in Auckland
it is an All Blacks game at Eden Park. You get bonus points if they are playing against the Springboks (South Africa) or the Wallabies (Australia
) but any international rugby game will do. Wrap up with an All Blacks scarf, take a puffer jacket, some cash to beat the queues for food, and a healthy yelling voice and you'll fit right in. You will be enthralled even before the game starts, as the mighty All Blacks challenge the opposing team with their famous Haka war dance.