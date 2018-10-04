Your Next Trip Could Be Hosted by Your Gym

If the thought of running on a hotel gym treadmill makes you cringe, but you don’t want to sacrifice your daily exercise habits while you travel, Equinox is introducing a whole new way to stay active when you’re on the road.

In addition to launching the first Equinox Hotel in New York in Spring 2019, the brand of upscale fitness clubs with 94 locations from San Francisco to London will also start offering bespoke travel experiences with both international and domestic itineraries next year.

These active retreats will launch in April 2019 with a “summit-chasing adventure in Morocco” and will be followed by a trip to Ethiopia to discover the birthplace of elite running, and high-alpine hiking in New York’s Adirondacks. They will also provide less physically intense offerings, like studying mindfulness in India.

Courtesy of Equinox

In addition to these small group trips, Equinox Travel will also offer custom trip planning and urban retreats for those who would prefer to add physical activity to their existing business or personal travel plans.

Each of the trips will include personalized fitness programming run by Equinox trainers, as well as meals and transportation. Other perks range from training sessions with champion athletes, to foraging with local chefs, and sunrise mountain top meditation sessions.

While you don’t have to be an Equinox member to go on one of these trips, each experience will vary in price by the length of the trip and destination. Booking starts in early 2019.

