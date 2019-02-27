You Could Win a Year of Free Flights—If You’re Willing to Delete Your Instagram Feed

JetBlue’s “All You Can Jet” pass, which was first introduced in 2009, is back. While the original pass was sold for $599 and included unlimited flights to destinations within the airline’s network for one month, this year JetBlue is giving away unlimited travel for a full year to three travelers and their companions.

But there’s one major catch: In order to qualify to win, you’ll have to clear your entire Instagram feed.

To show just how dedicated it is to “flying with blank slate,” JetBlue deleted all of the photos from its own Instagram feed in advance of the contest.

Deleting your carefully curated collection of photos might seem extreme—but consider where you could go with a year of unlimited flights. JetBlue currently flies to 100+ destinations within the United States, Caribbean, and Latin America, with new routes from Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Guayaquil, Ecuador (GYE), and New York (LGA and HPN) to Nantucket (ACK) launching later this year.

Here’s what you need to do to enter:

Delete (or archive) all of the photos from your public Instagram account between 12 a.m. ET on February 27 to 11:59 p.m. ET March 8, 2019. (To archive photos, click on the “...” in the upper right-hand corner of each post and choose “archive”. You can unarchive images after the contest period is done.) Choose a photo that shows a place or person you’d like to visit and a caption that fills in the blank: “All You Can ___.” Upload that image to jetblue.com/AYCJ and create a custom image frame to fill in the blank: “All You Can ____.” After downloading that image, post it to your blank Instagram feed using @JetBlue and #AllYouCanJetSweepstakes.

To be eligible to win, you must keep your Instagram feed empty except for the one new photo until 11:59 p.m. ET on March 8, 2019. For more information on the contest, visit jetblue.com/AYCJ.

