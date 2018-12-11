You Can Still Flag Down a Train in Alaska’s Backcountry

A day trip on the Hurricane Turn Train near Denali National Park gives one writer a peek at what it’s like to live unplugged and off the grid in the Alaskan backcountry.

On any rail journey through Alaska, it would be easy to become entranced by clickety-clack of the train’s wheels and the lush green forests, sparkling salmon streams, and rugged mountains that slowly roll by. So as I rode the Hurricane Turn Train into that great state’s wilderness, I was particularly glad I’d opted for a seat in the glass-enclosed dome car, able to soak up every panoramic view of this stunningly beautiful and off-the-grid area. Nearly 500 miles of track connect the southern port city of Seward to Fairbanks, in the Alaskan interior. Five different trains chug along the various routes of the state-owned Alaska Railroad. Most set off from the central hub of bustling Anchorage. Some travel south, their riders exiting in Whittier for a scenic glacier cruise; others go north to the deep pink peonies that blanket the fields of Wasilla during high season. Courtesy of Shutterstock Guests take in panoramic views of the Alaskan wilderness in the glass-enclosed dome car. Gateway to Alaska’s Backcountry But it’s the Hurricane Turn Train , which leaves from the historic train depot in Talkeetna , a few hours north of Anchorage, that offers the Last Frontier’s most authentic rail experience: Traveling through the backcountry near Denali National Park , it’s the only remaining flagstop train in the United States. A simple wave of the arm—anything to get the engineer’s attention—slows this locomotive to a creep, then a standstill, allowing passengers to board the train anywhere, even between official stops. The exhilarating rail journey to nowhere, as some call it, is a 6.5-hour loop that begins and ends in quirky Talkeetna. Until 2017, the former gold mining town had an honorary cat mayor named Stubbs. Tucked away in the snow-covered shadow of Denali, the town now thrives as a base camp for mountain climbers hoping to conquer the tallest peak in North America. Five days a week from mid-May to mid-September, the train chugs along at 30 mph, rhythmically swaying through a 55-mile stretch of secluded wilderness. In winter, it only runs on the first Thursday of each month and departs from Anchorage.

It is the only means of transportation between Talkeetna and Hurricane Gulch, which isn’t really a town at all. There is no general store or gift shop, not even a snack stand or a vending machine. There is only a trestle bridge—the Hurricane Gulch Bridge. The longest, tallest of its kind on the Alaska Railroad, this steel-arch structure looms 296 feet above Hurricane Creek and stretches across a 918-foot wide chasm. It is also the turn-around point for the aptly-named Hurricane Turn Train. This, as the conductor will note, is the only place along the route where cell service flickers alive. There is no Wi-Fi available on the train, so this is only time during the excursion when travelers can share photos of the bridge or the staggering views of the Alaska Range on social media in real time. Photo by Glenn Aronwits / © GA Digital Photos No number of Instagram likes can beat the thrill of riding the Hurricane Turn Train through the wilds of Alaska. Off-Gridders and Unplugged Vacationers While the flagstop train’s timetable lists eight stops, including Hurricane and Talkeetna (the only stop with an actual depot), the schedule is fairly fluid and the train is subject to delays. If a gray wolf or black bear comes into view, the conductor might slow the train to generously call attention to the native wildlife to the delight of eager picture-takers. The train may also come to a halt to pick up a passenger at “Mary’s House” or “Ben’s Cabin,” as they’re listed alongside an associated milepost number on the cheat sheet the conductor hangs by his desk. And of course, if the engineer sees a wave in the distance, he’ll stop to pick up anyone needing a ride. Passengers on the Hurricane Turn Train should take a few minutes to chat with the affable train conductor, Ryan Rodriguez, though it’s more likely that he’ll chat them up first. Wearing hickory stripe bib overalls and an ever-present smile, he looked exactly as I expected a train conductor would. In between his narrations of the ride, he was there to answer any and all questions I had.

A ride on the Hurricane Turn Train, Rodriguez noted, is as much about the people as it is about the scenery. Take Shannon Cartwright, author of 28 children’s books, including Alaska ABC and Alaska 1-2-3, and her dog, Ella, who warmly greeted the train at their stop, Chase, at 1:15 p.m., as they do every day the train is in service. Courtesy of Shutterstock In quirky Talkeetna, visitors can stock up on reindeer meatloaf at the Roadhouse (pictured at left). Cartwright is one of a few dozen off-gridders who’ve cut the cord, so to speak. They live out here in the backcountry along the train route, choosing to forgo the conveniences of modern life in favor of a self-sufficient existence. She told me that she has no indoor plumbing, no microwave oven, and no social media accounts—only a milepost number, a modest home, and a cramped book gallery where she welcomes visitors with a smile, offering them a peek into her unconventional lifestyle. Two stops later, the tiny “town” of Sherman came into view, but it’s no town. It is a turquoise house painted with the words “Sherman City Hall” and set 50 yards or so from the tracks on a small swath of land. The population of Sherman is just two: Clyde and Mary Lovel. In 1963, they packed up and moved from Missouri to Alaska in a camper with four small children to begin their homesteading adventure. Mary later wrote about the experience in her book, Journey to a Dream, which is sold onboard the Hurricane Turn Train. They often wave down the train, too.

