You Can Now Earn Delta Miles on Starbucks Orders—Here’s How

Your iced coffee habit could help earn you a free flight (or, at the very least, get you closer to elite status)—if you’re both a Starbucks and a Delta Air Lines loyalist, that is.

The carrier and the coffee chain announced a new partnership this week allowing customers to earn Delta SkyMiles (Delta’s frequent flier points) on Starbucks orders. For every dollar spent at Starbucks, Delta loyalty members earn one mile. Similarly, Starbucks loyalty members can also earn double Stars (or Starbucks points) on purchases made on days they’re flying with Delta.

There is one caveat to what Starbucks purchases are eligible: They have to be food, drinks, or merchandise. Starbucks gift cards won’t earn bonus miles. But purchases can be made through the app and in-store. The program is available to both existing and new loyalty members.

To encourage engagement, the brands are offering a promotion to customers who link their accounts by December 31, 2022. Those who couple their memberships will immediately earn 500 bonus SkyMiles, and as soon as they make a Starbucks purchase, they’ll earn an extra 150 Stars. For context, 150 Stars, according to the Starbucks website, can net you a few drip coffees, hot teas, or bakery items (they cost around 50 Stars each); or one espresso drink or breakfast sandwich (redeemable for 150 Stars). So even if you’re more of a local coffee shop patron, it may be worth linking to the account for a free last-minute coffee run—think of all the times you’ve had an early flight, and the global coffee chain was the only option.

Starbucks isn’t the only nonairline partner Delta has. Delta customers can also earn additional SkyMiles by linking to Lyft (a ride-share company), Instacart (a grocery delivery service), and various car rental, hotel, and shopping partners.

How to link your Starbucks and Delta accounts

Head to deltastarbucks.com to fill out the form. All it will ask for is your first and last name, as well as account numbers for your Starbucks and Delta accounts. After agreeing to the terms and conditions, your accounts will automatically be joined. To get the points and miles, purchases must be made either by using a linked payment method or preloaded Starbucks Card registered to your Starbucks Rewards account or by scanning your barcode located in the Starbucks mobile app prior to completing checkout.