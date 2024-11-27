5 Reasons We Want to Go to Mexico in 2025

Mexico is always camera-ready, with places that practically beg for exploration. Over the past year, a crop of new highways, fresh airport connections, and anniversaries are spotlighting places worth a visit right now.

A new road in Jalisco gives travelers a reason to visit Mexico’s interior towns

The western state of Jalisco is rolling out the red carpet with a brand-new superhighway connecting Guadalajara to Puerto Vallarta. Say goodbye to the winding five-hour drive; this new route whittles travel time down to less than three hours, so you can hop from the highlands to the beach with time to spare.

One of the stops on this highway is the town of Tequila, which celebrated 50 years since tequila was officially recognized as a denomination of origin (just like champagne in France) in September. Visit the traditional distilleries, like Jose Cuervo and Fortaleza, but keep an eye out for boutique, lesser-known distilleries: El Tequileño, for example, is one of the top tequila brands in Mexico but because it doesn’t produce nearly as much as Jose Cuervo or Sauza, it doesn’t have the same international following. Its roots go back to 1959, and it’s always been a family-run distillery. There’s also Destileria La Tequileña, which isn’t so much a brand but more of a manufacturing facility that produces 12 tequila brands. Don’t miss the town itself, which has cobbled streets, bustling cantinas, and an effervescent main square, perfect for sampling a margarita under the sun.

Barefoot surfers and longtime fishing families commingle beautifully at Puerto Escondido. Photo by Lorraine Mojica/Unsplash

Traveling from Oaxaca City to Puerto Escondido’s legendary waves is easier than ever before

Puerto Escondido’s waves are legendary, but getting there used to be an odyssey. Now, thanks to a freshly minted superhighway, Oaxaca City and Puerto Escondido are linked in three hours, not 10—which means you can get from mountains to surf in no time.

This laid-back Pacific town is about to burst as the winter season approaches, which ramps up from November to February, drawing wave riders worldwide. The Zicatela Beach—often nicknamed the “Mexican Pipeline"—offers barrel waves that’ll test even seasoned surfers, while Playa Carrizalillo is a gentler choice for beginners. After a day in the surf, settle into one of the town’s cozy beachside cafés or upscale seafood spots for fresh ceviche and a sunset.

Beyond the surf, there’s a vibrant local culture here, blending Oaxacan traditions with an easygoing beach-town vibe. Artisanal mezcal distilleries are worth a visit. Or, take an evening trip to Laguna de Manialtepec for a surreal, bioluminescent swim. Puerto Escondido’s slower pace—now closer than ever—is the perfect complement to its high-octane waves.

Getting even further off the tourist trail is easier than before thanks to the new Tulum airport. Photo by Fabian Rudolf/Shutterstock

A new airport unlocks southern Quintana Roo’s treasures

Quintana Roo is the state in the Yucatán Peninsula home to heavy hitters like Cancún, Playa del Carmen, and Tulum. But if you hang on for a few more hours south of Tulum, you’ll enter a different, dreamier side of an overtouristed state. This region, now more accessible since the Tulum International Airport opened about a year ago, is where you’ll find Mayan ruins and eco-conscious luxury.

Start in Bacalar, home to the famous Laguna de Siete Colores (Lake of Seven Colors), where you can spend a weekend kayaking, snorkeling, or just floating along the lagoon’s peaceful expanse. From Bacalar, venture east to Mahahual, a small seaside village where the Caribbean meets jungle-clad shores. Less touristy than Cancún or Playa del Carmen, Mahahual is for unwinding and savoring in the Yucatán’s slower, quieter charms.

There’s history aplenty in Kohunlich, a hidden Mayan ruin with expansive views and ancient temples that date to AD 200.

Mexico City is a wholly contemporary metropolis, yet it rests—literally and figuratively—on millennia of history and traditions. Photo by Ramiro Reyna Jr/Shutterstock

Mexico City’s got new ways to explore its lesser-known side

There’s never a wrong time to visit the frenetic, dizzying, colorful, chaotic capital of Mexico. Finding new reasons to visit Mexico City isn’t a challenge, but this year may be the year for you to visit thanks to its emphasis on conscious travel. A UNESCO pilot model, launched in 2023, has prompted local communities to craft creative tourism experiences designed to flip the script on traditional tourism. Turn your sights away from a crowded Zócalo and more toward chinampa-hopping in Xochimilco. This is the CDMX you haven’t seen.

Bookable through Airbnb Experiences, these initiatives are community-powered stories designed with sustainable tourism in mind: Don a beekeeper’s suit or cruise the Xochimilco secret canals. Sandra Corrales’ ”Beekeeper for a Day” tour has you harvesting honey while supporting Abets de Barrio’s eco-initiatives. Or perhaps you’d prefer snacking on tostadas and tlayudas with Rodrigo in Coyoacán while unraveling the neighborhood’s artist-haunt history. Feeling adventurous? Hop on a bike with Paulina and pedal through Tláhuac to see fresh veggies grown in chinampas and artisan workshops by the lake.

San Pancho is a two-hour drive from Riviera Nayarit International Airport. Photo by Jose Moreno/Shutterstock

Riviera Nayarit makes it more convenient for visitors to head to the beach

Riviera Nayarit is a stretch of coastline that runs for 200 miles north of Puerto Vallarta, skirting both the Bay of Banderas and the Pacific Ocean. Peppered with quiet, laid-back beach communities, Riviera Nayarit is known for its barefoot casual vibes, castaway aesthetic, and surf culture. To visit the region, most travelers typically fly into the already-inundated Puerto Vallarta International Airport. The rebranded Riviera Nayarit International Airport’s new terminal, slated to open in early 2025, will have a capacity for an additional 4 million travelers, which will alleviate much of the congestion in Puerto Vallarta—and get you beachbound much faster.

If you’ve heard of any town along Riviera Nayarit, it’s likely Sayulita. But those in the know will tell you to skip Sayulita and head to San Pancho, a small town that’s long been Sayulita’s artsier, calmer sister. Here, the vibe is all about beach days and community events, with local galleries and music venues offering an alternative take on Mexican coastal culture. If your plans include a day or two, book a room at Hotel Cielo Rojo, and don’t miss the yummy sopes (fried tortilla base with toppings like beans and veggies) and the garden patio at Su Pancha Madre. Or, go further north to Lo de Marcos or Playa Las Tortugas, where uncrowded beaches and nesting sea turtles offer an idyllic escape.