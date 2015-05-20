Why the Rocky Mountains Are the Health Hub of the U.S.

The Ute Indians were on to something centuries prior to Patagonia-clad skiers whizzing down the slopes of Aspen. The original settlers of the winter destination, the Utes held sacred sweat ceremonies in majestic mountain caverns and wrestled red clay for purification rituals. Today, Colorado is most known for its hikes and skiing—yet, given the region’s abundant natural hot springs and potent local ingredients such as honey, basalt stone, and wildflowers, the Rockies are famous for fueling both body and soul. Thrill-seekers can soothe their punished hamstrings and weather-worn skin with rare alpine scrubs, organic facials, and private riverside saunas. Find your Rocky Mountain High with these over-the-top, mountain-inspired rituals.

Telluride Tested

As a former model turned Telluride local, Bunnie Gulick has harnessed the aquatic power of Telluride’s famous Bridal Veil Falls to anchor her ISUN Alive & Ageless skincare line. Sourcing ISUN for its new Age Revitalizing Facial, the Four Seasons Hotel Denver Spa features an 80-minute face saver that layers Gulick’s pure, organic ingredients—particularly effective for altitude-weary skin. First, the face is cleansed with lavender, sage, and lemon-tree oils, followed by a highly potent exfoliant of Colorado honey and high-altitude minerals. Next up, an alpine antioxidant mask and a customized layering of Vitamin C hydrating serums to combat those pesky fine lines.

Four Seasons Hotel Denver Spa; 80 minutes/$195

Aspen Body Facial

The high-end ESPA line may be touted among spa industry insiders—yet new, organic body serums from this London-based line are still hard to find. The Remède Spa at The St. Regis Aspen Resort is one of the first U.S. outposts to feature ESPA body serums in its new Rocky Mountain Ritual, a 105-minute, full-body reboot. “We are now treating the body just like the face. No more body treatments—more like body facials,” says Remède Spa Aspen Director Julie Oliff, who also serves on the board of the International Spa Association. “These are powerful serums for your whole body that leave you with more even skin tone and a youthful, dewy glow.” First, the body is scrubbed with a powerful exfoliant, followed by an aromatherapy bath (accompanied by champagne or herbal tea, of course). The piece de resistance? A hydrating wrap that employs ESPA’s stealth weapon, the Optimal Body TriSerum. This thirst quencher and cellulite soldier is topped with a 30-minute massage (opt for a 60- or 90-minute add-on), while additional, customized hydrating ESPA serums leave the body feeling naturally nourished. Remède Spa at The St. Regis Aspen Resort; 105 minutes/$325

Private Fly-Fishing and Surf Sauna

Anglers will rejoice, as African safari meets Colorado riverbanks with the Dunton River Camp at Cresto Ranch. Reopening June 1 and located near Telluride, this private, outdoor fly-fishing and adventure camp (sister property to Dunton Hot Springs), features eight luxe canvas tents (think private porches and en suite bathrooms). By dawn, cast for robust rainbow trout, and come dusk, after wading the mighty Dolores River with expert fishing guides, warm up and recharge in the newly launched Surf Sauna. Though ambitious, cold-weather surfers may be privy to this custom, cedar-finished body toaster, experiencing it on a Colorado riverbank is a true novelty.

Dunton River Camp at Cresto Ranch, June 1-October 31; from $1400 per night, double occupancy, inclusive of meals and beverages.