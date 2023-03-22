Have a Trip to Paris Planned? What to Know as Protests Rage On

Protests denouncing French President Emmanuel Macron have continued in Paris and throughout France this week after a bill that raised the retirement age from 62 to 64 became law on Monday. Furthermore, spring arrived in Paris with the stench of rotting trash in the air; garbage collectors have gone on strike in response to their new retirement age, up to 59 from 57. Piles of garbage, some several feet high, have lingered for more than two weeks and have become a symbol of the opposition, the Associated Press reports.

After a weekend of demonstrations that often escalated, French citizens were back in the streets this week voicing their discontent with the later retirement age. Police arrested 234 people in Paris on Monday night amid standoffs between protesters and security forces, during which trash cans, bikes, and other objects were set on fire, French newspaper Le Monde reported. Citizens and police also clashed in the French cities of Dijon and Strasbourg, as well as other municipalities, according to Le Monde.

A new round of demonstrations is scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 23, which could disrupt numerous services, including public transportation and air travel, as union workers plan to walk off the job. France’s Interior Ministry announced Tuesday that 12,000 police and gendarmes forces would be mobilized on Thursday in response to the planned demonstrations.

The trash piles in Paris are growing (in size and stench) as the garbage collectors’ strike enters its third week. Photo by Shutterstock

Which areas of Paris are affected by the protests?

The U.S. Embassy in Paris has issued a “demonstration alert,” warning that there are ongoing demonstrations taking place near the Place de la Concorde “with reports of trash and vehicles being set on fire.”

The Place de la Concorde is situated between the Champs-Élysées and the Jardin des Tuileries (the park adjacent to the Louvre) in the eighth arrondissement—it is known for its giant Egyptian obelisk and fountains.

The embassy also warned that there could be additional demonstrations around Paris and in other major cities in France.

In its latest update, security risk and crisis management firm Crisis24 notes that demonstrations are “now occurring daily in Paris, especially in front of the National Assembly, and in other major cities. As of March 20, protesters are increasingly blocking major roads, typically ring roads close to major cities, and also obstructing access to transport hubs such as bus and train depots.”

The National Assembly, or Assemblée Nationale, is located across the Seine River from Place de la Concorde near the Hôtel National des Invalides monument in the seventh arrondissement.

The embassy advises that U.S. citizens avoid demonstrations and areas with increased police activity and monitor the news for updates (English-language French media outlets include France 24, RFI, and The Local). The locations of protests are not often known in advance, so it’s important to stay up to date on the latest.

What should you do if you have travel to Paris or France planned?

Those with upcoming travel to Paris or elsewhere in France might be wondering how and whether their trip could be disrupted by the protests.

In a statement, national carrier Air France reports that the French Civil Aviation Authority has asked all airlines to reduce their flight schedules to and from Paris Orly airport and several other French airports between March 20 and 23 “as part of the national strike action in France.”

Air France said it is planning to operate 95 percent of its schedule through March 23. Passengers who experience a flight cancellation can opt for either a future flight credit or a full refund.

In addition to worker strikes that can affect services such as transport systems, protests can create traffic and transportation congestion and service interruptions in and around major cities, including potential delays in travel between downtown and the main Paris airports, Charles de Gaulle Roissy and Orly.

Crisis24 advises travelers to confirm all transportation reservations. “Do not check out of accommodations until onward travel is confirmed,” the firm notes, adding that travelers should allow extra time for travel in major French cities.

As of press time, major museums and attractions in Paris, including the Louvre, Musée d’Orsay, Eiffel Tower, and Sacré Coeur, remain open to visitors during regular operating hours.

What are the 2023 Paris protests about?

The current protests in Paris and throughout France are the most significant uprisings since the Yellow Vests Movement (named after the fluorescent vests protesters wore during the demonstrations), which began in late 2018 and continued into early 2019. Back then, French people were opposed to President Macron’s fuel tax hike (instituted to reduce emissions) and to the government’s economic policies and the high cost of living.

In 2023, French citizens are outraged once again—this time that the government has pushed back the retirement age from 62 to 64 for most workers and requires that citizens have worked for at least 43 years to access a full pension. The global average retirement age in 2020 was 64.2 for men and 63.4 for women, according to the most recent data available from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

President Macron recently explained the reasoning behind the new policy, stating, “People know that yes, on average, you have to work a little longer . . . because otherwise we won’t be able to finance our pensions properly,” the Associated Press reported.

But as Lisa Bryant of NPR’s Morning Edition reports, “The French are fiercely protective of their universal health care and generous pensions. It’s a choice society has made: Work hard, pay high taxes, but also retire at a relatively young age with a high standard of living.”

Lindsey Tramuta, a freelance writer and frequent AFAR contributor based in Paris, wrote in an Instagram post: “The crux of the resistance to this reform has been about the right to rest in the later stages of life, not about an unwillingness to work, though it’s easy for outsiders to interpret the complaints that way.”

Is the U.S. State Department warning against travel to France?

As of March 21, 2023, the U.S. State Department’s France Travel Advisory remains unchanged at a Level 2 (indicating that travelers should continue to exercise increased caution). The U.S. Embassy cites the reasons as terrorism and civil unrest.

What should you do if you’re traveling to France? The U.S. State Department recommends that U.S. citizens in France “avoid areas around protests and demonstrations” as “past demonstrations have turned violent . . . in case of violence or property damage, French authorities may use chemical agents and water cannons to disperse crowds.” It also notes that “strikes can interfere with travel plans.”

For additional assistance, contact the U.S. Embassy in Paris at +33 (1) 43 12 22 22 or CitizenInfo@state.gov.

When will the 2023 protests in France end?

Crisis24 estimates that the nationwide protests and strikes in France are likely to continue at least through the end of the month and show “no signs of abating.”

“The government has given no indication of willingness to abandon its pension reform initiative; hence, both planned and unplanned protests will probably continue through at least the end of March,” the agency stated.

