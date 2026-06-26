The Best Time to Visit These Hot-Weather Destinations May Be the Hottest Time of Year

Hot and sticky summer months in the northern hemisphere can make you wish you were lounging on a breezy coastline or searching for a cold-cation destination up north. But there’s a strong case for embracing the heat and planning a summer vacation to a hot destination when it’s at its hottest.

Prices for everything from resort stays to tee times are often at their lowest, popular attractions are less crowded, and sun-baked destinations can offer a surprising number of summer-only experiences designed to help visitors beat the heat. The key is planning your days around the climate. With a little preparation, summer can be one of the most rewarding times to visit. Please keep in mind these safety tips:

Spend only a moderate amount of time in the sun and avoid peak temperatures between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Drink about 8 ounces of water every 15 to 20 minutes to avoid dehydration.

Apply sunscreen regularly (the American Academy of Dermatology recommends SPF 30+ reapplied every two hours).

Choose loose, lightweight cotton clothing that wicks away moisture easily.

Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which dehydrate the body more quickly than other fluids.

Scottsdale, Arizona

Summer’s triple-digit temperatures in Scottsdale bring lower resort rates, quieter golf courses, and unforgettable desert adventures after dark. Photo by Tim Roberts Photography/Shutterstock

Summer at a Glance

Average high: 105°F in July and August

105°F in July and August Best summer-only experience: Night golf under the stars



Why It’s Cheaper

Scottsdale’s triple-digit temperatures keep many travelers away during the summer months, creating some of the best deals of the year. Luxury resorts that are often packed during the winter high season frequently lower their rates, and golfers can find reduced greens fees at courses that are notoriously difficult—and expensive—to play on during peak season.

Why It’s Less Crowded

Winter and spring bring an influx of snowbirds, golfers, and wellness travelers to Scottsdale. In summer, visitors will find shorter waits at restaurants, greater availability at spas, and easier access to coveted tee times at many of the area’s top golf courses. The slower pace makes it easier to enjoy Scottsdale’s luxury amenities without the crowds.

Unique Summer Experiences

The secret to visiting Scottsdale in summer is embracing activities designed around the desert climate.

Play golf after dark: At Grass Clippings Rolling Hills, golfers can tee off well after sunset at the nation’s first fully lit 18-hole golf course.

At Grass Clippings Rolling Hills, golfers can tee off well after sunset at the nation’s first fully lit 18-hole golf course. Explore the desert by flashlight: Through late September, the Desert Botanical Garden hosts Flashlight Nights, giving visitors the chance to wander desert trails and discover the Sonoran Desert’s nocturnal side.

Through late September, the Desert Botanical Garden hosts Flashlight Nights, giving visitors the chance to wander desert trails and discover the Sonoran Desert’s nocturnal side. Paddle into sunset: Guided kayak tours with Yak N Sup on Canyon Lake take advantage of cooler evening temperatures while showcasing the region’s dramatic canyon scenery.

Guided kayak tours with Yak N Sup on Canyon Lake take advantage of cooler evening temperatures while showcasing the region’s dramatic canyon scenery. Practice desert bathing: Civana Wellness Resort & Spa offers guided sunrise experiences inspired by the Japanese practice of shinrin-yoku , combining mindfulness and gentle hiking before the heat of the day arrives.

Civana Wellness Resort & Spa offers guided sunrise experiences inspired by the Japanese practice of , combining mindfulness and gentle hiking before the heat of the day arrives. Look to the stars: The clear, dry desert air creates ideal conditions for stargazing excursions with Stellar Adventures in Tonto National Forest, where visitors can explore the night sky alongside professional astronomers.

Los Cabos, Mexico

Warm summer days in Los Cabos come with fewer crowds, better hotel deals, and unforgettable sunsets along the Baja coast. Photo by Marco Samaniego/Unsplash

Summer at a Glance

Average high: 92–95°F

92–95°F Best summer-only experience: Sea turtle hatchling releases along the Baja coastline



Why It’s Cheaper

Summer is one of the most affordable times to visit Los Cabos. Located at the tip of Baja California, it offers two distinct personalities: Cabo San Lucas, where marinas and waterfront activity create a party atmosphere; and San Jose del Cabo, a quieter alternative with an historic village, cobbled streets, and Spanish colonial architecture.

As temperatures rise, many luxury resorts lower their rates and roll out vacation packages designed to attract warm-weather travelers. Visitors can also find discounts on everything from golf rounds and fishing charters to all-inclusive stays, making a destination often associated with luxury surprisingly accessible.

Why It’s Less Crowded

While Los Cabos remains popular year-round, summer sees fewer visitors than the busy winter and spring seasons. That means more space on the beach, shorter waits at restaurants, and easier reservations at sought-after resorts. Travelers can enjoy the region’s famous blend of desert landscapes and ocean scenery without competing with peak-season crowds.

Unique Summer Experiences

The best way to enjoy Los Cabos in summer is to lean into the destination’s coastal setting and plan activities around the cooler hours of the day.

Witness sea turtle season: Summer marks the beginning of sea turtle nesting season along Baja’s coastline. Many resorts and organizations offer opportunities to learn about local conservation efforts and, later in the season, to help release hatchlings into the Sea of Cortez.

Summer marks the beginning of sea turtle nesting season along Baja’s coastline. Many resorts and organizations offer opportunities to learn about local conservation efforts and, later in the season, to help release hatchlings into the Sea of Cortez. Set sail at sunset: Board an evening cruise with Pelican Cabo for dramatic coastal views and front-row seats to Baja’s colorful sunsets.

Board an evening cruise with Pelican Cabo for dramatic coastal views and front-row seats to Baja’s colorful sunsets. Explore the Art Walk: On Thursday evenings, San Jose del Cabo’s popular Art Walk transforms the historic district into an open-air cultural event, allowing visitors to browse galleries, shops, and local vendors.

On Thursday evenings, San Jose del Cabo’s popular Art Walk transforms the historic district into an open-air cultural event, allowing visitors to browse galleries, shops, and local vendors. Cool off with wellness experiences: Resort spas like Hacienda del Mar’s Cactus Spa and the Marquis Los Cabos Spa embrace the season with hydrating facials, cold stone massages, algae treatments, and hydrotherapy circuits designed to help guests recover from the desert heat.

Resort spas like Hacienda del Mar’s Cactus Spa and the Marquis Los Cabos Spa embrace the season with hydrating facials, cold stone massages, algae treatments, and hydrotherapy circuits designed to help guests recover from the desert heat. Fish before the heat arrives: Early-morning fishing charters with Kingfish Cabo let anglers reel in species like tuna and marlin while enjoying calm ocean conditions.

Cefalù, Sicily

Cefalù’s golden beaches and the crystal-clear Tyrrhenian Sea make Sicily’s summer heat well worth embracing. Photo by ASeyfang/Shutterstock

Summer at a Glance

Average high: 88–90°F

88–90°F Best summer experience: Swimming and snorkeling in the crystal-clear Tyrrhenian Sea



Why It’s Worth Visiting in Summer

While Sicily’s summer temperatures can climb into the upper 80s, Cefalù’s seaside setting makes the heat far more manageable than visitors might expect. Cooling breezes off the Tyrrhenian Sea, long daylight hours, and easy access to the water make it an ideal destination for travelers who want sunshine without the extreme temperatures found in many inland Mediterranean destinations.

Though the crowds won’t necessarily be thinner in the summer months, the key to enjoying Cefalù in summer is embracing the rhythms of local life: early mornings, leisurely afternoons by the water, and outdoor experiences timed around the cooler parts of the day.

Unique Summer Experiences

Spend the day at a beach club: The oceanfront reef club at La Calette Resort offers day passes that include access to elegant loungers, calm natural pools, and some of the clearest waters along Sicily’s northern coast.

The oceanfront reef club at La Calette Resort offers day passes that include access to elegant loungers, calm natural pools, and some of the clearest waters along Sicily’s northern coast. Sample olive oil in the hills: Escape the coastal heat with a visit to nearby Sant’Ambrogio, where generations of families have produced olive oil from groves terraced up the rocky mountainside. Inside the cool, subterranean stone walls of the family-run historic Garbo oil mill, great-granddaughter Giovanna leads guests through an informative tasting experience followed by a short tour around the charming hillside town.

Escape the coastal heat with a visit to nearby Sant’Ambrogio, where generations of families have produced olive oil from groves terraced up the rocky mountainside. Inside the cool, subterranean stone walls of the family-run historic Garbo oil mill, great-granddaughter Giovanna leads guests through an informative tasting experience followed by a short tour around the charming hillside town. Hike La Rocca at sunrise: A moderate route to the summit of La Rocca, the path along Cefalù’s iconic rocky outcrop winds to the summit, at 880 feet, with a steady incline and a set of steep stairs at the beginning. Ocean breezes, sweeping views, and a gravel path that corkscrews up the mountain make the 2.5-hour effort enjoyable.

A moderate route to the summit of La Rocca, the path along Cefalù’s iconic rocky outcrop winds to the summit, at 880 feet, with a steady incline and a set of steep stairs at the beginning. Ocean breezes, sweeping views, and a gravel path that corkscrews up the mountain make the 2.5-hour effort enjoyable. Swim and snorkel in the Tyrrhenian Sea: Summer brings warm water temperatures that are ideal for swimming, snorkeling, and cooling off between sightseeing excursions.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas comes alive after sunset in summer, when nighttime pool parties and cooler evenings take center stage. Photo by Sung Shin/Unsplash

Summer at a Glance

Average high: 105°F

105°F Best summer-only experience: Night swimming at one of the city’s sprawling resort pool complexes



Why It’s Cheaper

Summer’s triple-digit temperatures keep some travelers away, which translates into significant savings for those willing to brave the desert heat. Hotel rates often fall well below peak-season pricing, and travelers can frequently find discounted packages that bundle accommodations, dining credits, and resort perks. Flights can also be more affordable, particularly in late summer.

Why It’s Less Crowded

While Las Vegas is busy year-round, summer typically sees fewer convention attendees and event travelers than in the spring and fall months. That means shorter waits at restaurants, more availability at in-demand resorts, and greater flexibility when booking attractions and activities.

Unique Summer Experiences

Las Vegas doesn’t shut down during the summer—it adapts. Many of the city’s best warm-weather activities are designed specifically around staying cool.