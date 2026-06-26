Jon Bailey is a freelance travel journalist and blogger based in San Diego. He and his husband have traveled the globe with their two daughters, sharing their family experiences through their blog 2DadsWithBaggage.com. He has contributed to several travel guides, and beyond AFAR his writing and images have appeared in Travel & Leisure, msn.com, NatGeo.com, ThePointsGuy.com, CNN Traveler and more. He loves carry-on luggage, luxury resorts, and learning to cook new dishes from chefs around the world.