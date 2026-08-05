Delta Cuts Several Flights at New York’s JFK Airport Amid Network Adjustments

On June 7, Delta Air Lines ended nonstop service between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Houston (IAH), Memphis (MEM), and St. Louis (STL). The change reflects a broader strategy playing out across the airline industry as carriers scrutinize routes amid higher fuel costs and constrained aircraft supply. Travelers flying out of the New York City area can still reach these three cities (each with multiple flight options per day) on Delta, but they’ll have to fly out of LaGuardia (LGA).

A Delta spokesperson confirmed the service changes, calling them part of the airline’s “routine network planning.”

“With the recent fuel price increases, every route is potentially on the chopping block,” Zach Griff, author of the From the Tray Table travel, points, and lifestyle newsletter, recently told Afar in an email interview.

Delta, which last month unveiled a new entry-level business-class fare designed to give travelers a lower-priced option while limiting some premium perks, has also discontinued service on several international routes in recent years. Indeed, the airline noted that the 25 route eliminations reported last month by aviation blog Simply Flying took place over many years and not all at once.

For example, last year, Delta stopped flying to both Geneva, Switzerland, and London’s Gatwick Airport, and in 2021, the airline ceased flights to Dubrovnik, Croatia. Flights to Glasgow, Scotland; Málaga, Spain; and Ponta Delgada in Portugal were cut in 2019. And in 2011, Budapest was removed from the schedule. As for 2026, Delta thus far isn’t planning any international route cuts this year other than its flight from Atlanta to St. Vincent in the Caribbean, which will cease operating in September.

Griff, who previously covered aviation for the Points Guy, a travel news and loyalty rewards website, said Delta’s international strategy centers on connecting travelers through major European hubs with extensive partner airline networks. Until the airline adds more aircraft to its fleet, Griff said that Delta is more likely to add flights to such popular tourist destinations as Amsterdam, Paris, and London rather than expand service to secondary European cities and destinations.

While route cuts often grab headlines, airlines regularly adjust their networks based on profitability, competition, and shifting demand.

“I would say it’s more of Delta fine-tuning its network rather than it being some overall statement on travel demand,” said Meghna Maharishi, an airline reporter at Skift, a media outlet that covers the business side of global travel. She said Delta has recently been “very big on exercising as much discipline as possible on capacity,” particularly as fuel prices remain high.

Maharishi noted that Delta increased capacity by just 1 percent in the second quarter of 2026, a sign the airline is being selective about where it adds seats as it works to offset higher operating costs.

As for the axed JFK routes, Griff doesn’t think it will cause too many grumbles among New York City–area travelers, who he believes “prefer LaGuardia to JFK,” he said, pointing to Delta’s recently redeveloped terminal there as a major improvement over its predecessor.

Maharishi said the move also reflects how Delta divides its New York operations, with LaGuardia handling much of its domestic flying while JFK serves as the airline’s primary international gateway.

For some travelers, however, airport preference often comes down to factors such as destination, cost, transit options, and proximity to home. And travelers flying in from Houston, Memphis, and St. Louis needing to connect on a long-haul international Delta flight will now have to consider other options such as Atlanta or Boston with a connection at JFK out of the picture, noted Griff.

Delta Air Lines isn’t the only airline adjusting its network in response to shifting demand and rising costs. While airlines don’t necessarily shy away from routes where the competition has a strong footing, they do continually evaluate whether a route is worth operating and whether they can fill the seats.

Maharishi cited JetBlue’s network changes, including a reduction in flights between New York and Los Angeles, one of the country’s most competitive business travel corridors, as another example of how carriers routinely trim underperforming routes while focusing on the markets with stronger demand.

Plus, route maps are rarely permanent, said Maharishi. International travel remains a key growth area for airlines, so time will tell where Delta might fly to next and which global routes it could add (or eliminate). Airlines are constantly adding, dropping, and restoring service as demand, costs, and fleet availability evolve.