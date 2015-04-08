Why Bridesmaids Director Paul Feig Fell—Hard—for Budapest

When Bridesmaids director Paul Feig was writing his new film, Spy (starring Melissa McCarthy, out June 5), he initially planned for it to take place throughout Europe. Then he visited Budapest. He was so charmed that he rewrote the film to be based in the Hungarian capital, which he called home for six months during production. “It really is the Paris of Eastern Europe,” he says. “It’s just that insanely stunning.”

Photo courtesy of Four Seasons Gresham Palace

Home Sweet Hotel

“While I was there, I lived in the Four Seasons Gresham Palace. I felt like Eloise in the Plaza. It’s one of my favorite hotels ever, with fantastic service and a convenient location in District V. It was fun seeing who would pass through. I’d spot bodyguards and think Who’s that? Oh, just the president of Turkey. The building used to be an old insurance company and got beat up during World War II. I loved the bar downstairs, where you’ll find a piano player, an art nouveau design, and one of the best martinis I’ve ever had.”

Photo by Trujillo Paumier

Your Walking Tour