Where to Hide Out from Zika

Your guide to picking the perfect Zika-free winter travel destination

Sweater weather is upon us and there’s a definite (although definitely unscientific) correlation between the number of sweaters you’ve worn in the past week and times you’ve Googled “beach vacation.” That is, until a stray headline reminds you about the Zika virus’s reign of terror. Zika’s rapid spread and connection to certain birth defects have scared travelers away from entire regions of the world and dashed countless tropical dreams. Luckily, the race to find a vaccine is on (and promising), so as early as 2018 this could all be a distant memory. But you don’t have to wait until then to enjoy a warm, beachy, and Zika-free vacation—it just all depends on how cautious you want to be. Here’s where you should hide out, depending on your Zika-related travel philosophy.

Philosophy: Better Safe Than Sorry

If you’re planning your dream babymoon or pre-pregnancy vacation, even the Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends you play it safe. For many people, Zika merely presents as a mild rash and fever that runs its course in four to seven days. Others don’t show symptoms and may never even know that they contracted the virus. The real danger of Zika is in the virus’s link to certain birth defects, including microcephaly, which is why the CDC recommends that pregnant women completely avoid areas with a high risk of Zika. For women planning on becoming pregnant, the CDC urges caution and recommends a waiting period of at least eight weeks after possible contact with the virus. Because Zika can be transmitted sexually, women aren’t the only ones who need to be cautious—the CDC recommends a six-month waiting period for men. So if you have a baby on the way, don’t take any chances: Head to one of these spots where the Zika-carrying mosquitoes (Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus) either just don’t exist or where the virus hasn’t been introduced yet. [[[slideshow_id#720]]] Philosophy: Cautious but Undeterred

Maybe you’re not pregnant, and you're not convinced that Zika lives up to its hype otherwise. Still, you don’t want to become the Typhoid Mary of Zika, knowing that the spread of Zika continues to be a serious concern. Because the virus is introduced by travelers who have become accidental carriers, many untouched countries are ramping up their screening procedures, determined to keep the virus far from their shores. Zika is not a new virus. The virus was first isolated in Uganda in 1947. In a number of countries—particularly in Africa—Zika has been around for so long that it’s considered endemic and no longer a threat. Locals have built up immunities and incidences are isolated, so your chance, as a traveler, of coming into contact with the virus is low. Part of the reason Zika became a world health emergency in this past year was because when it was introduced to South America, the population had no immunity, and the virus was able to spread rapidly.

