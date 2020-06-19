Cancun, Los Cabos Reopen to Tourists in June

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as the world changes. This article was last updated on June 19, 2020. For the latest information on traveling during the coronavirus outbreak, visit the websites of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.

The Mexican state of Quintana Roo—home to popular vacation spots like Cancun, Tulum, and Riviera Maya—and Pacific Coast resort city Los Cabos have announced plans to reopen to tourists in June, joining Greece and Iceland as some of the earliest destinations to publicly campaign to bring back travelers this summer.

Cancun and the Riviera Maya welcomed their first tourists on Monday, after more than two months when almost all the hotels were shut.

Several hotels, like the Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya, are turning their focus to wellness programs while emphasizing outdoor facilities such as nature trails and outdoor dining that naturally accommodate social distancing.

But the few dozen tourists who showed up at the 41 hotels that have partly reopened are a mere symbolic trickle compared to the 23 million that crowded the coast last year, bringing about $15 billion to the local economy.

It’s a slow start; hotels will only be allowed to reach 30 percent of their capacity to avoid crowding. More capacity will be allowed later with some hotels hoping to reach 50 percent of capacity in July. Before the pandemic, occupancy rates of 85 percent were not uncommon.

Gibran Chapur, vice president of the Palace resort chain, said his company welcomed about 300 tourists on the first day, 70 percent of them from the United States.

Now, if you’re confused, you’re not alone: As part of an agreement enacted on March 21, all nonessential travel between the United States and Mexico has been prohibited. (What, exactly, is nonessential travel? Glad you asked.) The deadline to reopen the U.S.-Mexico border was recently extended through July 21. So how are Americans getting to Cancun?

Technically, air travel has been allowed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, along with train and sea travel; driving across the border, commuter rail, and ferry travel have been prohibited. Flights have still been arriving in Quintana Roo (albeit on a limited schedule and some nearly empty). Darío Flota Ocampo, director of Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council (CPTQ), said in a statement in mid-May that several airlines have announced they’ll resume operations at the biggest and busiest airport for international arrivals, Cancun International Airport.

Upon arrival in Mexico, travelers face health screenings like temperature checks—Cancun’s airport has thermographic cameras that register travelers with fevers, the CPTQ director explained—and the possibility of being asked to return home or quarantine in Mexico if they are symptomatic. (The website for the U.S. embassy and consulates in Mexico is regularly updated with entry and exit information, plus any other travel requirements for when the time comes.)