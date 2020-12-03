Want to Travel to Chile? American’s New Digital Health Pass Can Help

American Airlines has teamed up with the Chilean government to offer passengers the ability to upload their COVID-19 test results onto on a new mobile health app called VeriFLY. Similar to the CommonPass app that United Airlines has piloted on travel between London and New Jersey, VeriFLY allows travelers to securely store and display their test results digitally.

According to the U.S. Embassy in Chile, U.S. citizens are allowed to travel to Chile as long as they present three documents upon boarding:

A completed electronic form filled out no more than 48 hours prior to boarding

Proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure

Proof of a health insurance policy that covers any and all COVID-19-related health issues during the traveler’s stay in Chile

To help fulfill the testing requirement, American offers customers an at-home testing kit option through LetsGetChecked—which is also available for all of the carrier’s flights to Belize, Grenada, St. Lucia, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Hawaii as well.

Starting December 7, customers traveling between Miami International Airport (MIA) and Santiago, Chile (SCL) will have the opportunity to download and try the new VeriFLY app for free—they will create a profile and then confirm the details of their trip. VeriFLY will then let them know what the COVID-19 travel requirements are for their destination and will allow them to document those requirements digitally.

The app can be used regardless of the direction of travel and was recently made available to customers traveling to Jamaica as well.

American resumed passenger flights to Chile on August 5 and has daily service between Miami and Santiago.

