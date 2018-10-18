Want a Free Volunteer Vacation? JetBlue Has Your Ticket

JetBlue launched a contest this week that will send 50 winners and their guests on a volunteer trip. There’s just one small caveat—contestants need to be OK with the fact that they won’t find out where they’re going until the day of their departure.

The JetBlue Check In For Good Contest runs through October 26, 2018, and each winner will receive one trip for two people (themself and a guest), including round-trip, economy-class air from New York to the mystery locale. The trip is scheduled to depart on November 27, 2018, also known as #GivingTuesday and the unofficial start of the charitable giving season, and it will return on November 30, 2018.

Interested applicants need to fill out an online form, which includes describing in 150 words or less why volunteering and doing good is important to them. The winners will be selected based on their responses and will then be sent on the four-day trip to what JetBlue is referring to as “Destination Good.”

There is no purchase necessary and the contest is open to legal residents of the United States who are at least 18 years old and who have a valid passport (aha, so it’s an international destination!).

Applications can also be submitted via Check In For Good pop-up kiosks that are being placed in surprise locations in New York and Los Angeles during the contest run.