Wandering Chef: Pati Jinich in Mexico

Pati Jinichis the chef of the Mexican Cultural Institute in Washington, DC andauthor of Pati’s Mexican Table, which hits stores March 5. She has a popular TV show of the same name. “I think Americans see Mexican food as being fatty, greasy, and fried or on the other end of the spectrum, very laborious and complex. I try to show people Mexican home cooking.” Born and raised in Mexico City,she often returns to Mexico to research new ingredients, cooking techniques, and enjoy the country’s diverse food scene. Here she shares highlights from a recent trip to Mexico City, San Miguel de Allende, and Celaya. MEXICO CITY

“People use Mexico City as a stopover but it has some of the most fabulous food.” El Cardenal

“El Cardenal is among my favorites. It’s been around a long time and they just opened a second location downtown. Here, you’ll find traditional Mexican food that has been passed down through generations. The food isn’t complex. They do a great breakfast, which is a really big deal in Mexico. During the week, Mexicans have fresh-squeezed orange juice and eggs and fruit. This isn’t a grab-and-go meal for us. On weekends, breakfast is like a very generous brunch. Eggs take center stage. Huevos rancheros is a very popular dish, made with warm corn tortillas stuffed with scrambled eggs, jalapenos, onion, bean puree, and fresh crumbled cheese and a crumble of chorizo on top. I also like sunken eggs. Instead of poaching eggs in water you poach them in a spiced-up tomato sauce with poblano chiles.”Palma 23, Centro, Cuauhtémoc, Mexico City, 52/ 55-5521-8815, restauranteelcardenal.com SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE

“My husband proposed to me 16 years ago in San Miguel de Allende. It’s a charming colonial town with churches, cobblestone streets, and lots of history. A lot of people say it has been invaded by Americans, but it still has its authenticity. And it has an incredible art scene.”

Moxi Restaurant at Hotel Matilda

“The Hotel Matilda is a very small, very modern hotel that offers a beautiful contrast to the historical town. Its restaurant, Moxi, has been taken over by the famous Mexico City–based chef Enrique Olvera of Pujol. He reimagined the menus with his adventurous, minimalistic-modern Mexican cooking. He does what Ferran Adrià did with Spanish food, but with Mexican food. It’s truly an adventure to have a meal here. I had an interesting crab ravioli that was made out of jicama and a Cornish hen sitting on white beans and Mexican choriza was basted in a very light chile marinade.”Aldama 53, Centro, 52/ 415-152-1015, San Miguel de Allende, moxi.com.mx The Restaurant

“This is a famous restaurant run by a chef from San Francisco named Donnie Masterson. He is a champion of local, sustainable practices and works closely with local growers and purveyors. It’s real-deal farm-to-table cooking with dishes like grilled pork chop with vanilla-scented sweet potato puree and braised red cabbage. When I visited I had an ice cream sundae with burnt caramel ice cream, marshmallow sauce, and candied salted peanuts. It was outrageous.”Sollano 16Centro, San Miguel de Allende, 52/ 415-154-7877 La Burger

“La Burger is popular stop on the highway just as you get to San Miguel de Allende. They make the most amazing burger topped with caramelized onions, Mexican cheese, and seared chiles toreados. They also have awesome fries and Mexican-inspired salads with tomato, avocado, and fresh cheese.”Carr. Dolores Hidalgo – San Miguel km. 7.3,facebook.com/laburgerrestaurante Los Milagros

“For the best-ever churros go to Los Milagros restaurant. They make them from scratch right when you order them and they fill them with cajeta, which is like a Mexican dulce de leche. The perfect pairing is hot chocolate and they make three versions—French, Spanish, and Mexican. The Spanish is very, very thick and sweet. The French is lighter and a little less sweet. The Mexican style has a strong taste of cinnamon. ”Relox 17, Centro, San Miguel de Allende, 52/415-152-0097, losmilagros.com.mx

