Wandering Chef: Martin Yan in Beijing

Chinese-American chef Martin Yan, the host of the culinary TV show, Yan Can Cook, is an expert when it comes to the food of China. He spends a lot of time in Beijing. This fall, he’ll open a restaurant in San Francisco. Here, chef Yan shares his Beijing blackbook.

Made in China at the Park Hyatt Beijing

“In China, presentation is really important. Food must look just as good as it tastes. Both the food and the décor here is beautiful. Chinese cuisine is unique in each of the different regions and this restaurant features regional dishes like Beggar’s Chicken and Peking Duck. It’s a great introduction to Chinese cuisine because it offers a variety of tastes.” 2 Jianguomenwai St., Chaoyang District, 86/10-8518-1234, beijing.park.hyatt.com

Noodle Loft

“In Chinese there are over 144 different ways to write the word noodle. Noodles are based on thousands of years of tradition. Hand-pulled noodles, longevity noodles, dough-slice noodles—they are all different. The open kitchen here allows customers to watch a variety of age-old Chinese noodle-making traditions and engage face-to-face with the chefs. It is amazing to watch the skilled noodle chefs perform. They can turn a five-pound ball of dough into thousands of thin strands of noodles. One ball of dough becomes 4,096 strands of noodles in minutes with twelve twists of the hands.” 20 Xi Dawang Lu, CBD, Chaoyang District, 86/10-8472-4700

Da Dong Roast Duck